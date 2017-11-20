Construction date set for observation tower on Sassafras Mountain

A visitor takes a photograph from the top of Sassafras Mountain, the highest peak in South Carolina, on Sept. 27, 2014. (Credit: AP Images)

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said an observation tower will be built on the state’s highest peak.

The $1.1 million tower will be built on the summit of Sassafras Mountain.

Construction is scheduled to begin on November 27 and could be completed as early as May 2018, depending on the weather conditions through the winter.

The summit of Sassafras Mountain will be closed once construction begins, and a chain-link fence surround the of the mountain during construction. The Foothills Trail, which travels to the Sassafras summit, will be rerouted away from the mountaintop while the tower is being built.

The summit is 3,553 feet above sea level.

