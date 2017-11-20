Quiet local weather expected Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving week continues to look cool and quiet ahead of a nice weekend!

A mostly cloudy sky today will keep conditions chilly with highs reaching the 50s. While most areas stay dry, patchy drizzle remains possible.

Clouds should clear out by Wednesday, leaving mostly sunny weather and highs in the low 60s in the Upstate.

Thanksgiving Day is looking cooler but also dry locally, and overnight conditions for shoppers should be dry and chilly with temperature in the 40s.

Nice conditions are on tap for Friday and Saturday as highs reach 65 degrees by Saturday afternoon before some cooler air arrives Sunday and Monday.

The Palmetto Bowl in Columbia is looking pleasant Saturday evening – near ideal for a late November rivalry! Expect tailgating temperatures in the 60s, dropping to the lower 50s by the end of the game.

