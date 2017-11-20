Warrants: Taylors man struck officer in face, dragged another to flee arrest

The Greer Police Department said an Upstate man is facing multiple charges after the assault of two police officers.

According to arrest warrants, police were trying to take 25-year-old Christopher Kennedy O'Neal into custody when he dragged an officer, causing abrasions to his arm.

Warrants indicate O'Neal was trying to flee from capture.

He is also accused of striking another officer in the face before running from the scene.

O'Neal was later arrested. Warrants state he was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine in his right change pocket when he arrived at the Greer Municipal jail.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center early Sunday morning on two counts of resisting arrest with assault, false information to police and possession of meth.

