Cocky's Funeral, Tiger Burn rallies held ahead of rival game

Fans of both Clemson and South Carolina held rallies to gear up for the rival game on Saturday.

Clemson Athletics held "Cocky's Funeral" at 6 p.m. in the amphitheater before burning an effigy of the Gamecocks' mascot. The event featured appearances from Tiger Roar, the Gospel Choir, Rally Cats and Colonel Sandy Edge. Free Chick-fil-A was offered after the burning.

The Gamecocks held their own event, however, on Monday night as well. The annual Tiger Burn kicked off at 7 p.m. on Greene Street Intramural Field. Cocky, the USC cheerleaders, dance team, student performance groups and musical entertainment were present at the event.

The rival teams will face off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.