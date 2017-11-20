Ski season begins at Cataloochee Ski Area

The much-awaited ski season has begun at Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

The ski resort announced its opening on Facebook for Monday at 10 a.m.

Cataloochee Ski Area shared a video on Facebook of its snow makers working hard prior to the resort's opening.

