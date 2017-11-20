Deputies investigating multiple crime scenes after stabbing victim found at fast food restaurant

Scene at the Burger King on 28 Bypass. (11/20/17 FOX Carolina)

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating wounds suffered by a man who was located at a fast food restaurant Monday.

Deputies were on scene of the Burger King on 28 Bypass around 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said a man arrived there with wounds. First aid was administered to the man and he was transported to the hospital. Deputies later said it was determined the victim suffered multiple stab wounds which were non-life-threatening.

During the investigation, deputies said they learned the stabbing had occurred at a location on Tabitha Court, which was taped off as a second crime scene.

A suspect has been detained and warrants are pending.

