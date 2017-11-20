Police: 1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting in Ware Shoals; believed to be a drive-by

Ware Shoals Police responded to the scene of what they believe was a drive-by shooting that left at least one victim injured.

Per police, the shooting took place on East Katherine Street around noon on Monday.

Police say one person was shot and sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries. That victim declined to be transported to the hospital.

At this time, details surrounding the incident are limited. Police are unsure if it was gang related, but they do believe it was a drive-by type shooting.

Witnesses told police that one person fired from a car. That person was located and taken into custody. No details have been released on that individual.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department and SLED are assisting with the investigation.

Per SLED, the shooting suspect may be connected to a string of incidents that happened over the weekend, including a suspicious fire. At this time, they cannot confirm the suspect’s involvement.

