Rocky - FOX Carolina 21

Rocky

Posted: Updated:

For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose a fabulous senior dog from Oconee Humane Society. It's "Adopt a Senior Dog Month", and Rocky is an example of one of the wonderful, older dogs out there needing a good home.

Here is what Oconee Humane Society has to say about Rocky: Spunky senior Chihuahua, Rocky, is looking for his forever happiness. He's a loving little cuddle bug and thinks nothing is finer than snuggle time. He's quite good on a leash and will happily accompany a nice person on a walkabout...lots to see and sniff! Sweet Rocky is heartworm positive which shouldn't be a deal breaker since it is a treatable condition. It certainly doesn't put a damper on his ability to give love and kisses!!

Rocky's dream is a forever home... please make it happen for him. 

*Rocky is 8 years old and weighs 17 pounds

If you are interested in Rocky, head to Oconee Humane Society at 1925 Sandifer Blvd in Seneca!

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.