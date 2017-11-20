Upstate firefighter seriously injured in wreck

An Anderson County firefighter was badly hurt in a car accident Monday morning.

The Starr Fire Department confirmed via Facebook that firefighter Joseph Blanton was involved in the serious crash along Highway 29.

The fire department asked the community for prayers after the crash

Blanton's mother, Jessica Glenn Blanton, said he was taken to the trauma ICU at Greenville Health System. She said Blanton was headed to GHS, where he is enrolled in their EMT program, when the wreck occurred.

"We have seen some good sign through the night and are awaiting further test results," Jessica Blanton said Tuesday morning. "We want to thank our community and fire department family for their prayers! We feel them and they are working! It's hard to see Joseph on the other side of a fire scene. Anyone who knows him knows his life purpose is to serve his community through public service."

Later on Tuesday, she issued another update:

"Just our deepest appreciation for the prayers and love we have been shown. I've told him all about everything and he sends his love and thanks and asks for continued prayers! He's an amazing man with a heart of gold for serving his community. From the day he was old enough to start fire training he has signed up for any and all classes available. He then followed his desire to chase his servant's heart to the EMS side of public service. Whether wearing a Sparky the Dog costume in 4th of July heat or extricating and providing patient care to a highschool friend on a wreck scene he's always up for the job. I've never seen him back down from anything and I feel for certain he won't back down from the recovery journey!"

Further details about the crash have not yet been released.

