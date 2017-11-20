Upstate church's community outreach trailer stolen

For the last three years, a black North Spartan Baptist Association trailer traveled around the Upstate.

Sometimes the trailer went as far as Ohio to visit communities for fun and outreach. The group's director, Ken Kirkley says hundreds have been impacted through the use of the trailer.

"All the equipment on there to use for backyard bible club, vacation bible school, mission trip,” explained Kirkley. “It has a snow cone machine and popcorn machine, inflatables, gas grill."

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend it was stolen from the association's own backyard. Leaving just tracks out of the parking canopy.

"We didn't know it was gone until this morning,” explained Kirkley, “Thursday when my secretary left, it was there. This morning when she got there, it was gone."

Kirkley says luckily the trailer isn't booked for any events at the moment, but that could change any day. He says the culprit is just being a Grinch to the families that won't have access to it.

Pastor Michael Boyter said he has used the trailer several times for church activities. Boyter says it's upsetting that someone would steal the trailer, especially during the holidays.

"You hate to see it done. anybody to lose possession; its bad,” said Boyter, “Especially from a church and something that is there to help and minister people regardless of who you are and where you're from."

Kirkley doesn't have much hope to see the trailer again, but he has this message for the thief or thieves.

"Been praying for whoever stole it and don’t know what's going on in their lives,” explained Kirkley, “Praying to the Lord to bring conviction upon them and they'll recognize what they have done."

Kirkley says thankfully some of the items will be covered under insurance if they don't get the trailer back. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.