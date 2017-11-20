Upstate law firm feeds more than 100 kids at Greenville Boys and Girls Club

The Greenville Boys and Girls Club is celebrating Thanksgiving early this year. A local law firm, Roe Cassidy Coates and Price cooked up a meal for the center's 150 kids.

"The thing about Boys and Girls Club, the thing about the kids, they don't realize it yet, but Boys and Girls club is a family," Mike Burdine, Boys and Girls Club executive director said.

The law firm said they not only wanted to contribute, but to make more of a "hands on" donation.

"We don't just want to stroke the check," Attorney Josh Smith said. "In addition to stroking the check, being hands on and being apart of whatever program or call it is."

Roe Cassidy Coates and Price brought in mash potatoes, bread, stuffing, green beans and turkey. Burdine said these kind of contributions make a huge difference in a child's life.

"I was a member of Boys and Girls Club, a former policeman and I was answering a call on the west side here and saw this kid was really needing some leadership and guidance," Burdine said.

After that day, he went from mentoring one kid to being a leader for hundreds in Greenville County. He said this Upstate law firm's day of giving highlighted the phrase "it takes a village."

"They realize 'Wow there's a lot of hands that need be on these kids, and they say we will be back'," Burdine said. "They realize these kids need to reach their goals and anything they want to do in life is going to take the help from others, and these partners they realize that."

Smith said the kids were really happy with the meal, even more so than he imagined.

"Everyone was really excited and appreciative on a level that I didn't anticipate, that's something I'm really taken aback by and really happy about," Smith said.

