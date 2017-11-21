SC troopers conducting special texting and driving enforcement during week of Thanksgiving

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will be conducting special texting and driving enforcement during Thanksgiving travel this week.

Per a release sent Monday, the special enforcement is being put in to effect in an effort to curb distracted driving as volume increases for Thanksgiving travel.

Officers will also be distributing safety materials and talking with motorists about safe travel at rest areas and welcome centers around the state of South Carolina on Wednesday.

“Distracted driving is one of the most significant problems we see on our highways now,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “As technology in the vehicle grows, so does the temptation to look away for just a few seconds, which can – and does – have deadly consequences.”

The special enforcement will take place from Monday the 20th to Sunday the 26th. The effort will take place on interstates and main highways, including those in Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Pickens and Oconee Counties.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man faces attempted murder charge after woman found with 6 stab wounds

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.