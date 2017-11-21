Flames rip through roof of Anderson Co. restaurant - FOX Carolina 21

Flames rip through roof of Anderson Co. restaurant

Posted: Updated:
Sake Zen restaurant fire (Source: John Land) Sake Zen restaurant fire (Source: John Land)
Daylight photo of the scene (FOX Carolina/ 11/21/2017) Daylight photo of the scene (FOX Carolina/ 11/21/2017)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A large fire damaged an Anderson County restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at Sake Zen Sushi and Grill on Clemson Boulevard.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the restaurant when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen and spread from there.

The fire destroyed the roof and caused serious damage to the back of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are investigating to learn what sparked the fire.

