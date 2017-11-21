Flames rip through roof of Anderson Co. restaurant

Daylight photo of the scene (FOX Carolina/ 11/21/2017)

A large fire damaged an Anderson County restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at Sake Zen Sushi and Grill on Clemson Boulevard.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the restaurant when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen and spread from there.

The fire destroyed the roof and caused serious damage to the back of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are investigating to learn what sparked the fire.

MORE NEWS: Upstate firefighter seriously injured in wreck

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.