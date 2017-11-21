lanes reopen on I-85 North after Gateway Project construction detours

Officials with the 85-385 Gateway Project said overnight detours would remain in place until after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday as construction crews broke down cranes at the site.

Traffic was detoured along I-85 North at Exit 51, onto Exit 51-B to I-385 South. Then, drivers must exit at Woodruff Road, cross the bridge and get back on I-385 North. Once on I-385 North, drivers can then take Exit 36A to I-85 North.

Officials said the detours were necessary as crews installed girders for a new bridge being built at the interchange.

The exit ramp from I-385 North to Woodruff Road was also closed during overnight construction.

All lanes reopened by 7 a.m.

