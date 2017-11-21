Travel forecast: here and across the nation

Wednesday’s national travel looks mostly quiet ahead of a cool but nice Thanksgiving and Black Friday!

Generally QUIET weather is expected for much of the nation on Wednesday – one of the biggest travel days of the year!

The Pacific Northwest will see the chance of rain and mountain snow while Florida could see some rain move across parts of the peninsula.

In our area, expect mostly sunny conditions with highs in the lower 60s in the Upstate and surrounding areas of Atlanta, Charlotte, and Columbia.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, some rain could move toward the GA/SC coast but the western Carolinas will remain dry and cool.

Black Friday shoppers heading out overnight Thursday can expect temperature in the 30s to near 40 degrees, but it will warm up during the day to the upper 50s to low 60s Friday afternoon – near perfect for shopping!

