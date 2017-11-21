Police: One arrested, 2 sought in deadly shooting at Greenwood apartment complex.

A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting at an Upstate apartment complex this week.

On Tuesday, Greenwood police were called to the scene of a shooting at Phoenix Place Apartments on Phoenix Street. Officer said two victims were injured, and were both driven to the hospital by car.

The Greenwood County Coroner's Office said 23-year-old Emyle Markeil McDuffie succumbed to his injuries at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare. His death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy for McDuffie was scheduled for Wednesday.

Officers had been searching for a vehicle that matched the description given at the scene of the shooting - a red 4-door vehicle with chrome door handles. A patrol unit spotted the vehicle and followed it to Greene Street and then Byrd Street. While preparing to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, it turned onto Seaboard Avenue, and accelerated in order to evade police.

Police said the vehicle then crashed into two other vehicles before the driver fled on foot. He was apprehended nearby in the East End Heights neighborhood.

On Wednesday, police identified that driver as 24-year-old Zantravious Hall of Greenwood.

Police said investigators were able to link Hall and two other suspects to the shooting by piecing together witness statements, recovered evidence and additional information.

Hall was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights and siren. He was denied bond during his arraignment at the Greenwood County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

Arrest warrants have also been obtained for 18-year-old Kemad White and 21-year-old Cedric Elmore, both of Greenwood on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, for their involvement in the fatal shooting.

Police are encouraging White and Elmore to contact police and turn themselves in peacefully. Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

"Please help us keep others from being hurt by violence before another family has to suffer the loss of a loved one," said Greenwood Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

