Coroner identifies Upstate man killed in Hwy 29 crash; 1 other injured

The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a fatal crash that blocked the roadway on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on Highway 29 near Amity Road just after 2 p.m.

Per troopers, a driver in a Honda was headed north on US 29 when another driver in a Ford was traveling South on US 29. The driver in the Ford crossed the center line into the northbound lane and was struck by the driver in the Honda, troopers continued.

The driver in the Ford later died from injuries sustained in the collision at Anderson Hospital. The coroner identified the victim as 72-year-old Melvin Morgan of Anderson. He was pronounced dead around 2:27 p.m. from blunt force trauma.

The coroner said Morgan worked for First Quality and was on his way to work when the accident happened.

The driver in the Honda was injured and transported via EMS to Anderson Hospital. No word on the driver's condition.

