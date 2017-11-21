Some great weather in store for the biggest travel day of the year, along with our Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The coolest of the days looks to be Thursday.

Mostly sunny and NICE today with highs in the 55-65 degree range - the only issue for travel will be sun glare by afternoon! For more on the travel forecast, CLICK HERE

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the 50s area-wide under a mostly sunny sky. By Thursday night expect fast falling temps, reaching the 30s to near 40 degrees for most spots, so bundle up if you are hitting those sales!

Black Friday will be pleasant with sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We keep dry and mild weather through the weekend, with pleasant conditions expected in Columbia for the big Clemson vs. USC rivalry game! It should be in the 50s around game-time Saturday evening.

