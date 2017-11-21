Upstate athletic director says 'a miracle by the Grace of God' brought student back to life after collapsing at game

The T.L. Hanna Athletic Director is thanking God for a miracle after he says a student athlete collapsed during a basketball game Monday night and was brought back to life.

Director John Cann said a basketball player went into cardiac arrest during the game and was brought back to life with an AED on the second try. Cann said 16-year-old Clate Pendergrass approached the team's athletic trainer during a scrimmage last week and complained of not feeling well before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest.

"I was sitting there watching the game and I remember talking to the guy next to me," said Clate Pendergrass, "I don't remember anything else until I woke up and people were standing over me."

Cann said Playsafe athletic trainer, Caleb Pate, an off-duty nurse from AnMed and Oconee Co. Fire Chief, Chuck King performed CPR before the ambulance arrived. The athletic trainer shocked Pendergrass twice and was able revive the 6-foot-2 high school sophomore.

"It shows on paper that for 5 minutes and 21 seconds he was definitely without a pulse," said Clate's mom, Ansley Pendergrass, "People were working on him and praying and a miracle happened."

Clate said he feels much better and returned to school on Monday. He said he will be out of basketball for the rest of the season but hopes to return to the court next year.

Clate's parents said doctors are still trying to determine why his heart stopped beating. Clate will travel to MUSC on Wednesday for more tests.

