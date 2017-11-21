SC attorney general urges Congress to pass bill that would require every state to recognize CWP from other states

The South Carolina attorney general is asking Congress to pass a law requiring every state to recognize concealed weapon permits from all other states.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said the law would help protest citizens’ right to self-defense.

“States should not be able to deny citizens of other states the basic constitutional right to self-defense,” Attorney General Wilson said. “South Carolinians who have gone through the process of getting concealed weapon permits shouldn’t have to worry about whether they can protect themselves and their families when they travel in other states.”

Those in favor of the proposed legislation agree. "People in South Carolina travel all over the country and the biggest question I'm always asked is, where can I carry with my permit," said Jim Braziel, CWP instructor and General Manager of Sharpshooters in Greenville.

According to Braziel, South Carolina has the most extensive CWP requirements in the country.

"To my knowledge, we have the most in-depth training as far as what we have to cover," said Braziel.

According to Braziel, South Carolina and North Carolina have similar CWP requirements, while some other states are more lenient.

"In Georgia, for example, you just have to get a background check, fill out some paperwork and get fingerprinted," said Braziel.

Those that oppose the legislation say this is a top concern. "It's problematic to me because different states have different standards," said South Carolina Rep. Chandra Dillard, "To say our own standards won't stand when other people cross our state lines is alarming."

Wilson signed onto a letter on Tuesday with other states, author state Missouri, Alabama, Louisiana, and Montana so far – urging Congress to pass either the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017, which is a U.S. Senate bill, or the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017, which is a U.S. House bill.

According to the release, the bills do not allow for carrying firearms by convicted felons, those involuntarily committed to mental health facilities, and other persons prohibited by federal law from possessing or receiving firearms.

“Passing this law would not expand who’s allowed to have a concealed weapon permit,” Attorney General Wilson said. “It just eliminates the confusion we have now over which states recognize which other states’ permits, and makes that constitutional right uniform across the country. The Framers were unwavering in their right to self-protection and steadfast in their support of the Second Amendment.”

