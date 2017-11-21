Firefighters take down large ware house fire on Pelham Road - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters take down large ware house fire on Pelham Road

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple fire crews responded to a ware house on Pelham Road Tuesday evening.

Boiling Springs Fire Department Chief Steve Graham said the fire took place at the Lang Ligon & Co located on the 5100 block of Pelham Road.

Cheif Graham said the fire started in a paint booth area in the facility. The call came in at 7:21 p.m.

Graham said the first fire unit arrived on scene at 7:25 p.m. and the main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:43 p.m.

The Wade Hampton, Greenville, Mauldin, and Pelham-Batesville Fire Departments assisted with taking down the blaze.

Firefighters were stationed at Wright Metal Products Inc., which shares the building with Lang Ligon & Co.

Chief Graham said no employees were inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

