Junie White re-elected as mayor of Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg Mayor Junie White was re-elected to serve a third term during a runoff on Tuesday.

Candidates Junie White and Todd Horne were on the ballot Tuesday evening after a close race two weeks ago. During that race, Horne received over 37 percent of the vote and White received over 48 percent.

According to unofficial results from the runoff, White was the winner.

Unofficial results revealed White received over 57 percent of the vote with 2,457 votes and Horne received 42 percent of the vote with 1,834 votes.

The results have not yet been certified.

