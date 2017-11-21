Unofficial results coming in for city council seat runoff races in Mauldin, Simpsonville

The unofficial votes are coming in for multiple runoff races in the Upstate.

Voters in Mauldin and Simpsonville took to the polls on Tuesday to decide who would win the city council seats.

In Mauldin, Terry Merritt has received 650 votes so far for seat three for city council. James Kennedy has received 548 votes.

In Simpsonville, Stephanie Kelley has received 528 votes so far and Aaron Rupe has received 519 votes for the city council ward two seat.

The results are unofficial, and a winner has not been officially declared.

