Former Greer police chief opens up about Blue Ridge Savings Bank murders 14 years later

A former Greer police chief opened up about his career and a case that impacted his law enforcement career more than 14 years ago.

Dean Crisp’s new book, “Leadership Lessons from the Thin Blue Line” reflects on his career, including time spent as police chief for the City of Greer from 1991 to 2004.

“It talks about the lessons I learned while I was a police chief, said Crisp, "I learned a lot of those lessons here in Greer."

The former police chief said one of the most memorable cases of this career happened back in 2003, when a bank teller and two customers were killed at Blue Ridge Savings Bank.

“It was tragic. What a horrific tragedy,” said Crisp.

The murders of Sylvia Holtzclaw and James and Margaret Barnes remain unsolved.

“I think about that a lot," said Crisp, "That was one of the things that, when you look back we hoped we were able to solve."

Dale Arterburn is the lead detective with Greer Police and said this case has haunted him for years.

"It's somewhat personal to me as well. I was one of the first detectives that day that responded to that scene," said Detective Arterburn.

Arterburn said they have one person of interest but have never definitively tied him to the case.

"That person is Emerson Wright," said Arterburn.

Detective Arterburn said Wright took his own life after the triple homicide was committed, which makes solving the case more difficult.

Arterburn said he remains hopeful that this case will one day be solved.

"If we're to say that he is our primary point of interest then maybe he disclosed information to someone else and someone else out there may still have information," said Arterburn.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Greer Police at 864-848-2160 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

