Former Greer police chief opens up about Blue Ridge Savings Bank murders 14 years later

A former Greer police chief opened up about his career and a case that impacted his law enforcement career more than 14 years ago.
Dean Crisp’s new book, “Leadership Lessons from the Thin Blue Line” reflects on his career, including time spent as police chief for the City of Greer from 1991 to 2004.
“It talks about the lessons I learned while I was a police chief, said Crisp, "I learned a lot of those lessons here in Greer."
The former police chief said one of the most memorable cases of this career happened back in 2003, when a bank teller and two customers were killed at Blue Ridge Savings Bank.
“It was tragic. What a horrific tragedy,” said Crisp.
The murders of Sylvia Holtzclaw and James and Margaret Barnes remain unsolved.
“I think about that a lot," said Crisp, "That was one of the things that, when you look back we hoped we were able to solve."
Dale Arterburn is the lead detective with Greer Police and said this case has haunted him for years.
"It's somewhat personal to me as well. I was one of the first detectives that day that responded to that scene," said Detective Arterburn.
Arterburn said they have one person of interest but have never definitively tied him to the case.
"That person is Emerson Wright," said Arterburn.
Detective Arterburn said Wright took his own life after the triple homicide was committed, which makes solving the case more difficult.
Arterburn said he remains hopeful that this case will one day be solved.
"If we're to say that he is our primary point of interest then maybe he disclosed information to someone else and someone else out there may still have information," said Arterburn.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Greer Police at 864-848-2160 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Troopers said an Anderson County deputy was charged and arrested Wednesday after the deputy struck another vehicle, killing the driver, during a chase back in July.More >
Troopers said an Anderson County deputy was charged and arrested Wednesday after the deputy struck another vehicle, killing the driver, during a chase back in July.More >
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting at an Upstate apartment complex this week.More >
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting at an Upstate apartment complex this week.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a fatal crash that blocked the roadway on Tuesday.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a fatal crash that blocked the roadway on Tuesday.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been charged after a man with stab wounds was located at a fast food restaurant Monday.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been charged after a man with stab wounds was located at a fast food restaurant Monday.More >
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >
Pender County officials have released a 911 call that reveals the frantic moments after a mother shot her 14-year-old son and then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.More >
Pender County officials have released a 911 call that reveals the frantic moments after a mother shot her 14-year-old son and then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.More >
A North Korean soldier made a desperate dash to freedom in a jeep and then on foot, being shot at least five times as he limped across the border and was rescued by South Korean soldiers, according to dramatic video released by the U.S.-led U.N. command Wednesday.More >
A North Korean soldier made a desperate dash to freedom in a jeep and then on foot, being shot at least five times as he limped across the border and was rescued by South Korean soldiers, according to dramatic video released by the U.S.-led U.N. command Wednesday.More >
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
Olympic champion gymnast Gabby Douglas says she is among the group of athletes sexually abused by a former team doctor.More >
Olympic champion gymnast Gabby Douglas says she is among the group of athletes sexually abused by a former team doctor.More >
Ann Bailey of Cary, NC was crowned grand champion at the National Gingerbread House Competition.More >
Ann Bailey of Cary, NC was crowned grand champion at the National Gingerbread House Competition.More >
The National Gingerbread House Competition was held at the Omni Grove Park Inn.More >
The National Gingerbread House Competition was held at the Omni Grove Park Inn.More >
Here is a look at the 10 dangerous suspects most wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.More >
Here is a look at the 10 dangerous suspects most wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.More >
Disney on Ice performers visited Shriners Hospitals for Children before the opening night of Frozen.More >
Disney on Ice performers visited Shriners Hospitals for Children before the opening night of Frozen.More >