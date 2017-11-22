Lane reopens after Oreo trailer catches fire on I-385 in Laurens County

One lane of I-385 North was blocked after an Oreo truck trailer caught fire in Laurens County Wednesday morning.

The trailer was loaded with snacks, which spilled onto the roadway and the shoulder near Highway 14.

A semi was hauling a dual trailer when the rear trailer caught fire.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the fire started around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters, troopers, and SCDOT crews responded to the scene. A backhoe was brought in to help clean up the scorched snacks.

By 8 a.m. the trailers had been moved to the shoulder of the interstate and by 8:30 a.m. the right lane had reopened.

There was no word on what sparked the fire.

