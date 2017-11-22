Man sentenced in shooting death of mother found in Greenville parking lot

The man who shot and killed a 24-year-old Greenville mother in her car in 2015 was sentenced to prison on November 17.

The solicitor’s office said Obed Ronnell Jones, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and the judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Jones was originally charged with murder in the death of Keondra Rosemond.

Deputies responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Anderson Road on April 6, 2015 found Rosemond shot to death in her car.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said the investigation revealed Rosemond was on her way to meet Jones prior to her death. Surveillance video and other evidence led deputies to charge Jones in the case.

