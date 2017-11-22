Deputy charged after chase ended in crash that killed man

Troopers said an Anderson County deputy was charged and arrested Wednesday after the deputy struck another vehicle, killing the driver, during a chase back in July.

The chase and crash occurred on July 23 while Deputy Timothy Chapman was chasing another car on Highway 8 when he crashed into a Honda Civic that was not involved in the chase and heading the other direction, troopers said.

The driver of the Civic, 22-year-old Josh Caleb Martin, became entrapped in the car and died at the scene, according to the coroner.

Troopers said the SC Highway Patrol completed its investigation and submitted findings to the solicitor, who found cause to charge Chapman with reckless homicide.

Warrants were served at the Anderson County Detention Center on Tuesday where Chapman turned himself in, troopers said.

He had a bond hearing Wednesday morning where he was granted a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

Martin's mother, Teresa Bowen, released this statement after the arrest:

"There are no winners in this case. We are grateful that Solicitor Walt Wilkins' office objectively reviewed the facts in this case and came to the decision they did. We appreciate all of the hard work from the Highway Department, the MAIT team and everyone involved regarding this case."

Two suspects were also charged in connection with the chase. Deputies said Ronnie Cody Pittman, 20, of Piedmont was charged with failure to stop for blue lights involving death, driving under suspension, malicious injury to private property, receiving stolen goods and possession of a stolen vehicle. Christopher Marion Gist, 20, of Easley, was charged with grand larceny and accessory after the fact of a felony.

