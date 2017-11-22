Deputies: Man upset over invalid coupons pulled gun on workers at Burger King drive-thru window

Spartanburg County deputies said a man faces multiple weapons charges after he reportedly threatened Burger King workers with a gun.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Burger King on US 221.

According to incident reports, the restaurant’s manager told deputies that a man became upset when the restaurant could not honor coupons that he was attempting to use at the drive-thru window.

Employees said the man drove off, then drove back around to the drive-thru window a second time, and picked up a gun off his lap and pointed it at the restaurant workers.

The man then said he would return and drove off, reports state.

Deputies said they located the suspect’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop. A firearm was found inside.

Deputies said the suspect, 29-year-old James Beavers, admitted that he argued with the manager and cursed when the restaurant would not accept his coupons but denied grabbing the gun.

Deputies said surveillance video showed Beavers’ interacting with restaurant workers but a gun couldn’t be seen.

A judge found enough evidence to sign warrants for unlawful carrying of a firearm and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

