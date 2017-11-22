Grocery store hours for Thanksgiving 2017 - FOX Carolina 21

Grocery store hours for Thanksgiving 2017

Turkey (Source: Storyblocks) Turkey (Source: Storyblocks)

Don't worry. If you run out of butter or need a last-minute side dish, here's a list of grocery store hours on Thanksgiving.

NOTE: Store hours may vary by location.

Stores OPEN on Thanksgiving

  • Bi-Lo - Closing at 4 p.m.
  • Whole Foods - Closing at 3 p.m.
  • Earth Fare - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Food Lion - Closing at 4 p.m.
  • Harris Teeter - Closing at 2 p.m.
  • KMart - 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Extended Black Friday hours)
  • Rite Aid - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Target - 6 p.m. to midnight
  • Fresh Market - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Walgreens - Regular hours
  • Wal-Mart - Regular hours
  • Ingles - Regular hours

Stores CLOSED on Thanksgiving

  • Aldi
  • Costco Wholesale
  • Lidl
  • Trader Joe's
  • Publix

NOTE: Store hours may vary by location.

