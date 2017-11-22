Troopers: All lanes re-opened after crash shut down I-26 West in Spartanburg

The accident shut down I-26 for almost two hours. (Source: FOX Carolina).

All lanes of I-26 West have re-opened after a three-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County Wednesday morning caused the interstate to shut down, SC Highway Patrol said.

The lanes re-opened around 12:40 p.m.

The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. near mile marker 19.

Troopers said traffic was being diverted onto Reidville Road.

Injuries were involved in the crash but troopers did not know the severity.

Check FOX Carolina’s realtime traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.