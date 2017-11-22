Cam Newton scores big response after posting 2008 mugshot to social media

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is hoping by opening up about his past, other people will learn from his mistakes.

On Tuesday, Newton posted a mugshot of himself on Instagram from an arrest exactly nine years earlier. Newton said he was arrested on Nov. 21, 2008 in connection with a stolen laptop and at the time, he thought his life was over.

Newton said he vowed after the arrest caused his family shame that "I will be better from this situation."

In the viral post, which has garnered more than 212,000 likes in one day, Newton thanks God for giving him a second chance and turning his life around. He also said he wants to be an open book so others can benefit from his story.

"What you must learn from this story is this: If you live your life listening to what other people are saying what you should do and not your own; shame on you!" Newton wrote.

