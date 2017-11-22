Deputies: Henderson Co. man faces 26 charges after string of break-ins

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is facing multiple charges after a string of break-ins. Deputies said McArthur Blake Thomas, 23, of Pisgah Forest was charged with 26 offenses.

According to deputies, Thomas was arrested after an investigation of multiple break-ins at residences, a business and a shed. Deputies said Thomas was also connected to a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said the 26 offenses include:

Eight counts of possession of stolen property

Four counts of obtaining property by false pretense

Two counts of breaking and entering

Two counts of larceny after breaking and entering

Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Two counts of possession of a firearm by felon

Two counts of altering or removing a gun serial number

Larceny of a firearm

Felony larceny

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Resisting a public officer

Thomas is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail on a $368,000 bond.

