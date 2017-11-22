Deputies: Henderson Co. man faces 26 charges after string of bre - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Henderson Co. man faces 26 charges after string of break-ins

McArthur Blake Thomas. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office). McArthur Blake Thomas. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office).
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is facing multiple charges after a string of break-ins. Deputies said McArthur Blake Thomas, 23, of Pisgah Forest was charged with 26 offenses. 

According to deputies, Thomas was arrested after an investigation of multiple break-ins at residences, a business and a shed. Deputies said Thomas was also connected to a stolen vehicle. 

Deputies said the 26 offenses include:

  • Eight counts of possession of stolen property 
  • Four counts of obtaining property by false pretense 
  • Two counts of breaking and entering 
  • Two counts of larceny after breaking and entering 
  • Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm 
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm by felon 
  • Two counts of altering or removing a gun serial number
  • Larceny of a firearm 
  • Felony larceny 
  • Possession of a stolen motor vehicle 
  • Resisting a public officer 

Thomas is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail on a $368,000 bond. 

