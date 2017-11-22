Man accused of decapitating puppy, assaulting girlfriend - FOX Carolina 21

Man accused of decapitating puppy, assaulting girlfriend

Antonio Hollywood Campbell. (Source: Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office). Antonio Hollywood Campbell. (Source: Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office).
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) -

Authorities in North Carolina have accused a man of assaulting his girlfriend and decapitating her puppy.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets that 18-year-old Antonio Hollywood Campbell is charged with domestic violence felony strangulation, animal cruelty and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

The sheriff's office said Campbell accused his girlfriend of talking to other men. She told deputies that Campbell pushed her onto a bed, put his arms around her neck and began to squeeze.

 According to a news release, Campbell cut off the dog's head with a hatchet last week, telling his girlfriend that if she wasn't going to be with him, he was going to kill the dog.

Campbell is jailed on a $137,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

