Sensory safety kits now available for guests at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

When crowds fill Bon Secours Wellness Arena for an event, General Manager Beth Paul knows no two adults or children have the same needs.

"We've been working on a number of initiatives just to make sure that the arena is serving all of the residents of the Upstate and we've identified some areas where we could find improvements and this is one of them," said Paul.

"Friendly Access Sensory Safety Kits" are now on hand at guest services for all guests at all events.

"Adults can use them, they're designed for as many people as possible to use them as possible, children of course, aging adults, anybody who might have sensory issues," said Paul.

The kits include:

A small drawstring bag

A pair of noise reducing earmuffs and ear plugs

A pair of antiglare glasses

A small variety of sensory "fidget" toys

A communication card

Sanitizing wipes and tissues

Identification wristbands, stickers and card\

Venue Map

Event Schedule

The kits are the latest feature to assist those with special needs at the arena.

"We have assisted listening devices at guest services so really any need that a customer might have if they go to guest services we have wheel chairs, we can accommodate special seating needs that may have arrived since they purchased their tickets or just forgot to request," said Paul.

Paul said the kits are also an example of 'The Well's' commitment to the well-being of the entire community.

"We’re always excited to host events but when you take customer service to a new level and offer things that just make the experience more enjoyable for everyone then we’re really excited and proud to do so," said Paul.

The kits are free to use but must be returned at the end of the event.

