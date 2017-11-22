Cooler Thanksgiving, with sunshine through Black Friday

Get news, weather on the go

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Some beautiful weather is in store for our Thanksgiving and Black Friday! In fact, sunshine will last through the holiday weekend.

Tonight will be very chilly in the 30s, so we’ll start our Turkey Day on a cold note!

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler with highs in the 50s area-wide under sunny skies. By Thursday night expect fast falling temps, down to the mid 30s for most spots, so bundle up if you are hitting those late sales!

Black Friday will be pleasant with sunshine and highs from 57-60. We keep dry and mild weather through the weekend, with pleasant conditions expected in Columbia for the big Clemson vs. USC rivalry game! It should be in the 50s around game-time Saturday evening.

Dry conditions will prevail into next week with milder air settling in.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.