Asheville PD asks for public's help in locating suspect accused of robbery and assault

The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect. Officers said Zachary Ryan Harwood of Weaverville has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

According to officers, Harwood has been issued warrants for attempted common law robbery, attempted armed robbery, common law robbery, assault on a female, simple assault, misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Harwood is a 36-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11" and weighs 190 pounds.

Officers said Harwood may be traveling in a white Subaru Outback with a North Carolina tag DHP-3945.

According to police, Harwood's method of operation is to run into a business, grab the cash drawer and leave the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Harwood's location should contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.

