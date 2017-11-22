Police: Rape suspect on the run after sneaking through hole in floor

The Waynesville Police Department is asking for help from the community locating a man wanted on criminal sexual charges.

Officers said on Nov. 9 around 11:45 a.m., they were called to a breaking and entering in the west Waynesville area. However, when police arrived on scene they realized the incident was a sexual assault and not a break-in.

According to police, the suspect, 53-year-old Eddie Smith, evaded arrest by sneaking through a hole in the floor of his mobile home and climbing out the side of the the crawl space.

An investigation revealed Smith had sexually assaulted a female minor "repeatedly over the course of several years," officers said.

Active warrants have been signed charging Smith with felony rape and two counts of felony sex offense. Detectives said checks of all known locations he frequents have turned up nothing.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact the Waynesville Police Department at 828-456-5363.

