Police: Rape suspect on the run after sneaking through hole in floor arrested in Mauldin

The Waynesville Police Department said a man wanted on criminal sexual charges was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in the Upstate.

Officers said on Nov. 9 around 11:45 a.m., they were called to a breaking and entering in the west Waynesville area. However, when police arrived on scene they realized the incident was a sexual assault and not a break-in.

According to police, the suspect, 53-year-old Eddie Smith, evaded arrest by sneaking through a hole in the floor of his mobile home and climbing out the side of the the crawl space.

An investigation revealed Smith had sexually assaulted a female minor "repeatedly over the course of several years," officers said.

Active warrants were signed charging Smith with felony rape and two counts of felony sex offense. Detectives in North Carolina said checks of all known locations he frequents turned up nothing.

On Friday, officers said Smith was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Mauldin, where he has family. He was booked into the Haywood County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

