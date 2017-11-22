Open-air craft food, drink collective could be coming to Greenville's West End

In December, the Greenville Design Review Board will consider an application to build a new open-air restaurant and bar in Greenville's West End.

According to an application submitted to the urban design panel, an owner is looking to build a craft food and beverage collective called Gather.

"Gather GVL will become a community gathering space serviced by a full service bar and micro-restaurant tenants consisting of local operators and entrepreneurs," the application states.

Renderings show Gather being constructed between Fluor Field and University Street. Design renderings include plans for fans, bench seating and string lights.

The Board will discuss the application on Dec. 7.

