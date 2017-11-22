Temporary right turn access opens at the Shops at Greenridge

The right turn access point is next to the Longhorn Steakhouse. (Source: FOX Carolina).

A temporary right turn access point has been created to help relieve some of the holiday traffic at the Shops of Greenridge.

The Flatiron-Zachry Joint Venture has created a right turn driveway next to Longhorn Steakhouse. The driveway will access I-85 Northbound only.

The driveway access is now open and will remain available during the holiday season. The temporary driveway will close after New Year's Day in order for the construction of a permanent access point onto Woodruff Road.

