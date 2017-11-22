GBI: Foul play suspected after 2 found dead in Franklin Co.

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Franklin Co. (FOX Carolina/ 11/22/17)

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating after two people were found dead in Franklin County on Wednesday.

According to Special Agent Mike Ayers, officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office, Hart County Sheriff's Office, Lavonia Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and the GBI are all working together on the case.

Ayers said officials are still on scene at this time - crime scene investigators are processing a home on Misty Mills Road where one body was located, and another outdoor scene where a second body was recovered.

Both bodies will be taken to the GBI crime lab, said Ayers.

The GBI suspects foul play at this time, and is working to determine both a cause and manner of death for the 2 victims.

