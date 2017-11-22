City of Greenville announces road closures for Turkey Day 8K - FOX Carolina 21

City of Greenville announces road closures for Turkey Day 8K

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The City of Greenville has announced road closures for the Turkey Day 8K on Thursday. 

The following streets will be closed:

6:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

  • S. Main Street, from E. Broad St. to Augusta St. 

8:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

  • N Markley St, from S Main to River St
  • River St, from N Markley to W McBee Ave
  • W McBee Ave, from River St to S Main St
  • E McBee Ave, from S Main St to E Washington Ave
  • McDaniel Ave, from E McBee to Broad St
  • E Broad St, from McDaniel Ave to Falls St
  • E Washington St, from E McBee Ave to Cleveland Park Drive
  • Cleveland Park Dr, from E Washington St to Lakehurst St
  • Lakehurst St, from Cleveirvine Ave to Woodland Way
  • Cleveland Park Drive, from McDaniel Ave to Ridgeland Dr
  • Ridgeland Dr, from Cleveland Park Dr to Cleveland St
  • Cleveland St, from Ridgeland Dr to E Camperdown Way
  • E Camperdown Way, from Cleveland St to Calvin St
  • Calvin St, from E Camperdown Way to E Broad St
  • Falls St, from E Broad St to Spring St
  • Spring St, from Falls St to E McBee Ave
  • E McBee Ave, from Spring St to S Main St
  • S Main St, from E McBee Ave to E Broad St 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.