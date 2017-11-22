City of Greenville announces road closures for Turkey Day 8K

The City of Greenville has announced road closures for the Turkey Day 8K on Thursday.

The following streets will be closed:

6:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

S. Main Street, from E. Broad St. to Augusta St.

8:30 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

N Markley St, from S Main to River St

River St, from N Markley to W McBee Ave

W McBee Ave, from River St to S Main St

E McBee Ave, from S Main St to E Washington Ave

McDaniel Ave, from E McBee to Broad St

E Broad St, from McDaniel Ave to Falls St

E Washington St, from E McBee Ave to Cleveland Park Drive

Cleveland Park Dr, from E Washington St to Lakehurst St

Lakehurst St, from Cleveirvine Ave to Woodland Way

Cleveland Park Drive, from McDaniel Ave to Ridgeland Dr

Ridgeland Dr, from Cleveland Park Dr to Cleveland St

Cleveland St, from Ridgeland Dr to E Camperdown Way

E Camperdown Way, from Cleveland St to Calvin St

Calvin St, from E Camperdown Way to E Broad St

Falls St, from E Broad St to Spring St

Spring St, from Falls St to E McBee Ave

E McBee Ave, from Spring St to S Main St

S Main St, from E McBee Ave to E Broad St

