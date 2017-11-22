Tajh Boyd and Marcus Lattimore team up to host youth football ca - FOX Carolina 21

Tajh Boyd and Marcus Lattimore team up to host youth football camp in December

Posted: Updated:
Tajh Boyd & Marcus Lattimore Youth Football Fundamentals camp to be held December 23 in Greenville. (Source: Tajh Boyd website) Tajh Boyd & Marcus Lattimore Youth Football Fundamentals camp to be held December 23 in Greenville. (Source: Tajh Boyd website)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Grab your football helmets, kids! Tajh Boyd and Marcus Lattimore are teaming up to host a youth football camp in December.

Tajh Boyd & Marcus Lattimore Youth Football Fundamentals camp will be offered for youth ages 6-16, and will take place at the Kroc Center in Greenville on Saturday, December 23, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The starting cost is $75, with other packages available that include additional perks. The program is limited to 200 campers.

You can register your kids at Tajh Boyd's website, HERE

