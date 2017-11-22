Spartanburg's Simple Simon to close off Pine Street

For more than 60 years people have been eating at Simple Simon in Spartanburg. They're known for their breakfast food, but people pop in for a bite at all hours.

"Cheeseburgers - they don't have the frozen patties, they patty it out,” explained customer, Stacy Davis. “It's just some of the best food you can get in Spartanburg."

Judith Sullivan can still remember the first time she sat down with her family and ate at one of Spartanburg's iconic restaurants.

"My mother got the trash can omelet and my dad the trash can hash browns,” explained Sullivan. “They obviously got me a pancake."

She's owned it for the last 7 years. It's gone through several owners over the years, but it will be Sullivan's sad honor to close this week for the final time.

"It's sad because this is an icon,” said Sullivan. “A lot of people know where Simple Simon is."

A new multi-use development will go up at the corner of Pine and East Main Streets where Simple Simon stands. Which will feature bank offices, retail and parking.

"I think what they are doing, it will upgrade the area for what they are talking about doing," she said.

The diner will simply move a mile up the road to a new location off McMillan Drive, but Sullivan says it just won't feel the same.

"It'll be hard to drive by because I'll have to drive by it on the way home every day,” said Sullivan.

Simple Simon will close Sunday at the Pine Street location. Sullivan expects to be open at the new location by the first week of December.

