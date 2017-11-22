Coroner identifies driver killed after ejected from moped in Oconee Co. crash

Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Oconee County on Wednesday.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 6 p.m. near Cleveland Creek Road, about 8.3 miles south of Seneca.

Troopers said a moped and Jeep were both traveling north on SC 59 when the moped when Jeep crashed into the moped from behind. The moped had been operating without lights.

The driver of the moped was ejected and succumbed to injuries at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The victim was identified by the Coroner's Office as 47-year-old James Ray Hall of Fair Play. He died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.

