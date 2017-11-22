SCAM ALERT: Deputies say callers impersonating Newberry Co. deputy, demanding money over phone

Deputies say scammers are calling residents and impersonating law enforcement in Newberry County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers are phoning residents saying they are a Newberry County Sheriff's Deputy/Investigator, demanding the resident get money and/or gift cards.

Deputies say the scam callers leave a local number to call with a threat to follow instructions or face legal action.

The calls do not come from any Newberry County Sheriff's Office employee, said deputies. The Sheriff's Office said no deputy would call demanding money, especially money orders or gift cards.

Deputies said the numbers left to for residents to call were not Newberry County phone numbers, but a common exchange used by Google Voice. They said the use of these numbers is a common scam technique.

The Sheriff's Office is cautioning residents not to trust the caller ID of a phone because numbers can be spoofed or copied to resemble a familiar number.

Deputies said there have also been several reports of an IRS scam going around.

"The IRS will not call and make demands of money or gift cards in lieu of arrest," said the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that if you receive any such scam calls, you should hang up and then alert law enforcement at (803) 321-2222.

