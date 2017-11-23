AMBER Alert canceled for 1-year-old in Gaston County, NC

An AMBER alert has been canceled for a missing child from Gaston County, North Carolina.

According to Gaston County Police, one-year-old Gage Conley was found uninjured in Clover, South Carolina.

The suspect, Theodore Lipscomb, was arrested, police said.

According to officers, Lipscomb is an acquaintance of the child's parents.

