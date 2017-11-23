AMBER Alert canceled for 1-year-old in Gaston County, NC - FOX Carolina 21

AMBER Alert canceled for 1-year-old in Gaston County, NC

Posted: Updated:
Gage Conley (Source: Gaston County Police Department) Gage Conley (Source: Gaston County Police Department)
Theodore Lipscomb (Source: Gaston County Police Department) Theodore Lipscomb (Source: Gaston County Police Department)
NORTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -

An AMBER alert has been canceled for a missing child from Gaston County, North Carolina.

According to Gaston County Police, one-year-old Gage Conley was found uninjured in Clover, South Carolina. 

The suspect, Theodore Lipscomb, was arrested, police said.

According to officers, Lipscomb is an acquaintance of the child's parents. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

