Deputies: 1 in custody following multi-county chase, officer involved shooting

Deputies: 1 in custody following multi-county chase, officer inv - FOX Carolina 21

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A suspect is in custody following a multi-county chase early Thursday morning.

Deputies said the Spartanburg Police Department pulled the suspect over due to a suspicious vehicle. According to deputies, the stop ended with the officer firing at the suspect. 

The suspect then led officers on a multi-county chase, deputies said. 

According to Union County dispatchers, a chase began in Spartanburg County and ended on Buffalo West Springs Highway in Union County.

The suspect was taken to the hospital alive, deputies said. 

