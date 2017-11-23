Deputies: Victim transported to hospital after Spartanburg Co. shooting

Dispatchers said a shooting occurred in Spartanburg County Thursday evening.

They said at least one person was hurt during the incident as well.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital. The severity of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers said it happened along the 1400 block of Hwy 221 in the Woodruff/Enoree area.

Deputies said all parties involved in the incident have been identified and located. They said there is no danger to the community.

