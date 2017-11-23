Coroner: One dead in crash along Poinsett Hwy in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: One dead in crash along Poinsett Hwy in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of fatal Greenville Co. crash. (FOX Carolina./ 11/23/17) Scene of fatal Greenville Co. crash. (FOX Carolina./ 11/23/17)
Scene of fatal Greenville Co. crash. (FOX Carolina./ 11/23/17) Scene of fatal Greenville Co. crash. (FOX Carolina./ 11/23/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said one person is dead following a crash in Greenville County Thursday evening.

The call came in just before 7 p.m.

Troopers said it happened at 2500 Poinsett Hwy near US 276. Injuries were initially reported in the crash.

An investigator from the Coroner's Office is currently on scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Oconee Co. Coroner: Death of one-year-old re-opened as homicide

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.