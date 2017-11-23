Coroner: One dead in crash along Poinsett Hwy in Greenville Co.

Scene of fatal Greenville Co. crash. (FOX Carolina./ 11/23/17)

Scene of fatal Greenville Co. crash. (FOX Carolina./ 11/23/17)

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said one person is dead following a crash in Greenville County Thursday evening.

The call came in just before 7 p.m.

Troopers said it happened at 2500 Poinsett Hwy near US 276. Injuries were initially reported in the crash.

An investigator from the Coroner's Office is currently on scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Oconee Co. Coroner: Death of one-year-old re-opened as homicide

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.